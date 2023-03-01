Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave

The Bruins will play in the 4A state tournament this week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls boys basketball coach James Glenn has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Twin Falls School District.

Glenn coached in the Great Basin Championship game last Wednesday but did not coach in the second-place game Friday against Jerome.

Former Burley Head Coach, Mac Stannard will lead the Bruins to the Idaho High state tournament. Stannard has been an assistant with the Bruins this season.

Citing the Idaho Public Records Law Manual, the school district has not released the reason why Glenn was placed on leave.

KMVT reached out to Glenn - He declined to comment.

Glenn has been the Head Coach at Twin Falls for the last three seasons.

