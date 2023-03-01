Twin Falls P.D. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’, a chance to interact with the community in a special way

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls police department honored veterans today, with a free cup of “Joe” at Barnes and Noble.

Coffee with a Cop has been going on since 2015. The Twin Falls Police Department says this event is a way to stay engaged with the community.

Officers spoke with - and listened to - several residents who just wanted to stay involved with the issues of the day.

“We designed it to have citizens and police officers interact and talk about the issues that are relative to them. We try and do it in local formats like today at Barnes & Noble, where people will feel comfortable approaching officers, expressing their concerns, and maybe different ways that we can improve how we provide services to the community, and it is just a great easy-going event where we try and discuss the issues of today over a cup of coffee.” According to Matthew Hicks of the Twin Falls Police Department.

Daryl Weigt, a former reserve officer shares his story about joining the C-O-P or Citizens on Patrol.

He joined after both he and his father talked to his wife and sisters to become reserve officers as well.

“What a challenge to become a reserve officer, you have to go through the same qualifications as a police officer. I was 50 years old at the time - competing with 22-year-old kids! I’m proud to say I made it.” Weigt says,

Because of health reasons, he was forced to retire from the program.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.