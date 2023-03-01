Winter weather forces the closure of Hwy. 20, crews working to clear a path

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to winter weather, one major highway in central Idaho is closed,

US-Highway 20 is closed from Mountain Home to Fairfield due to blowing and drifting snow.

Idaho Transportation Department crews are working to reopen this roadway.

Meanwhile, the section of Carey to Arco was closed earlier Wednesday, but has since re-opened.

