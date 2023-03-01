Winter weather forces the closure of Hwy. 20, crews working to clear a path

US-Highway 20 is closed from Mountain Home to Fairfield due to blowing and drifting snow.
Road closed graphic
Road closed graphic(VNL)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to winter weather, one major highway in central Idaho is closed,

Idaho Transportation Department crews are working to reopen this roadway.

Meanwhile, the section of Carey to Arco was closed earlier Wednesday, but has since re-opened.

