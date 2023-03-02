AAA advises travelers prepare for spring travel

Flight prices have been rising dramatically in some cases, and with all the issues with TSA over the holidays’ people may be more prone to drive to their destination.
AAA says to check your tire pressure before you plan your spring trips
AAA says to check your tire pressure before you plan your spring trips
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may not look like it with the weather we’ve been having but spring is right around the corner.

Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director with AAA Idaho, is reminding people to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before they hit the road for spring travel.

He said to take your car to a mechanic as well to ensure everything is running well as this will ensure safe travel and help with fuel economy.

He recommends people check their tire tread and tire pressure and ensure their oil has been changed recently and all their fluids are full. Also, have an emergency kit ready.

He said to take your car to a mechanic to ensure everything is running well as this will ensure safe travel and help with fuel economy.

“People still want that personal bubble and flexibility of driving a lot of the time. We know that for almost every major holiday 89 to 90% of folks are going to go by car.”

He added that with the ability to work online people may go to locations where they work online during the day and go out at night mixing business and leisure.

