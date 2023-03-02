Annual Construction Expo coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school students from across the region gather together in Twin Falls next week for the annual construction expo.

The construction expo has been going on for a few years, and it continues to grow.

This year, 80 students from area high schools will be spending two days at the expo.

They will be building six sheds, and the students will be involved in the entire process, from the framing, to the siding, to the roofing, and painting.

The idea is to give the kids experience in all areas of construction.

“It’s to expose these kids, like if they don’t want to go to college, or if they want a summer, job, this is a demand in the industry,” said Jennifer Smith with Bridger Smith Custom Homes.

One employee at Peterson Brothers Construction took part in the expo when she was in high school, and says her experience at the expo helped her get into the business.

“This event was one of the big deciding factors for me to pursue a job in the construction industry, because it was such a valuable experience, and good interaction with local builders in the area, and good interaction with reps for material and stuff like that,” said Elizabeth Newland, with Peterson Brothers Construction.

The expo is taking place next Thursday and Friday at the Plant Therapy warehouse.

All of the sheds that will be built will then be sold to give scholarships back to the students who are entering the industry.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.