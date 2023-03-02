Behind the Business: Exotic Guppy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s an endless debate over which type of pet makes the best pet for your home.

Some like to take the cute and cuddly route – while others are looking for something a little more exotic. And if that’s the case for you, the Exotic Guppy - located at 352 Main Avenue East in Twin Falls - has you covered.

“Mostly freshwater fish, saltwater fish, we have lots of reptile supplies and all of that kind of stuff,” said Richard Logan.

For the last 28 years, the Exotic Guppy has been providing not only fish - but the entire assembly you might need for your fish keeping needs.

“We carry full set ups. Everything from tanks to lights and all the pumps,” said Logan.

Richard Logan is the owner and operator of the Exotic Guppy, he says that he feels privileged to be one of the only surviving shops of a by-gone era.

“30 years ago, there would have been a half a dozen other little independently stores around. Now-a-days, they’re far and few between,” said Logan.

But since he (The Exotic Guppy) is one of the only games left in town – this lack of local competition has allowed his business to grow beyond Twin Falls.

“We get people from 50 or 100 miles out in every direction. It’s not just fish keepers here in Twin or Jerome, we get a lot of people from way out in the country,” added Logan.

But what the Exotic Guppy brings to the table is not just their impressive – and beautiful inventory. It’s actually Richard, and the years of experience he brings to that table.

“Better advice, I’ve been into different places, and this is hands-on, this is one-on-one. Richard is very knowledgeable,” said Stephen Johnson – employee at the Exotic Guppy.

Bobbie Cox is a regular customer at the Exotic Guppy. A few years back she wanted to upgrade to a saltwater tank - and obviously had many questions.

“If you go to like PetSmart or Petco, they really don’t walk-you-through how to do things. For me, it was like… ‘am I going to kill these fish or not?’ And I felt real safe after talking with him that I could get my tank up and going and they’d be just fine,” said Cox.

The Exotic Guppy does specialize in fish, but on occasion will have reptiles and amphibians.

But if fish keeping is your thing, you won’t be disappointed with the inventory.

