Bill to bring back executions by firing squad to Idaho heads to House, passes committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will bring back the firing squad to Idaho, as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not available, is heading to the House floor, after passing through the House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 186 sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug told the committee that Idaho and other states are having a difficult time getting the drugs used for lethal injection executions.

He said Idaho currently has eight people sitting on death row, and in December the Idaho Department of Correction was not able to execute Gerald Pizzuto because they were not able to acquire the drugs for execution.

LaMont Anderson, who is the lead attorney for the Idaho Attorney General’s Capital Litigation Unit said, “Drug companies refuse to sell drugs, others that may have the drugs besides the drug companies refuse to sell them. States that also use lethal injection refuse to share.”

Additionally, Anderson said the death sentence for murders by firing squad was first used in 1608 in Virginia. Since that time there have been 144 executions carried out by a firing squad, three since 1976.

He said in 1982 Idaho had the firing squad as an alternative means of execution, but repealed it in 2009. However, Idaho has never used the firing squad to execute someone, but in 1957 Idaho did execute someone by hanging.

Anderson said currently four states have instituted the firing squad as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not available: Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and South Carolina in 2022.

Rep. John Gannon asked Andersen if there is another drug outside of Pentobarbital the Idaho Department of Corrections could use to carry out lethal injections. Andersen said some other states have used Midazolam, but “botched executions” can result from using it. Additionally, he said there have been talks of using fentanyl for lethal injection executions, but that causes another set of problems.

“It is such a bad drug that some members of execution teams don’t want to use it. They don’t want to get near it,” Andersen said. “So we are unaware of any other drug that would allow us to complete an execution.”

At the committee hearing the only person to talk in opposition of the bill was from out of state. Rev. Hillary Taylor, Executive Director of the South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said her state has had some major growing pains since reinstating the firing squad.

She said when South Carolina’s legislation became law, executions did not immediately restart in her state. Instead, it meant South Carolina had to come up with policies, protocols, and a facility for the firing squad because state officials just can’t take someone out back and shoot them “like in the old west,” she said.

“In South Carolina, it took nine months, dozens of construction workers, and $53,000 worth of materials to make a firing squad facility. My state wasted the average teacher’s salary for one year to create a facility it cannot even use yet, and maybe never be able to use at all,” Taylor said.

According to the bill’s fiscal note, the cost of conducting an execution by firing squad in Idaho will be a one-time cost of $750,000 to the Idaho Department of Corrections, to refurbish its facility to meet safety and execution requirements for the firing squad.

Additionally, Taylor said even if Idaho passes a bill and builds the infrastructure necessary for a firing squad, the law will be immediately challenged in court as a violation of the 8th Amendment.

“Trying to argue the firing squad is not cruel or unusual is going to create more frustration and financial cost for the Idaho legislature and department of corrections,” Taylor said.

Andersen said according to his research a firing squad causes “instant death every time,” and Skaug said in a previous committee meeting about the bill, " What I have read is there can be 10 seconds of extreme pain before death, that I find in my personal opinion more humane than lethal injection…lethal injection gets botched 6% to 8% of the time.”

The bill passed through committee 13-3, and the only Republican to side with Democrats in a no vote was Rep. David Cannon.

Before voting no Cannon said, “One option is to wait and see (if lethal drugs become available) and not pass legislation and then go through the process of building a firing squad and other things that will through the domino effect play out…so I don’t think it is necessary to react in a knee jerk way.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.