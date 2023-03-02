Bureau of Land Management extends comment period for Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management in the Twin Falls District will extend the public comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement for an additional 30-days until April 20th.

According to the BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney, “The depth of the analysis in the impact statement has prompted many to request the public comment period be extended to allow more time for people to study the document. We’re hopeful this extra time will alleviate concerns about being able to fully digest the document to allow for robust public feedback.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84-thousand acres of federal, state, and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho.

Magic Valley Energy, LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the project in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.

For ways to comment on the Lava Ridge Wind Project, Click Here.

