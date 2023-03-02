CSI baseball series against Utah State-Eastern canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time in three weeks, the CSI baseball team has their home series canceled.

The 12-0 Golden Eagles were scheduled to host Utah State-Eastern for doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, but due to unplayable field conditions and inclement weather the games will not be played.

The CSI softball team is supposed to play Snow College Friday and Saturday at home. Those games are still on as of now.

