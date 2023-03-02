Evidence log unsealed showing items seized in Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Newly released Pennsylvania court documents in the Brian Kohberger murder trial show a cache of items were seized from the family home.

Pennsylvania police, FBI seized more than 70 items during search warrant for University of Idaho homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in the Pocono Mountains, according to unsealed records.

An evidence log released Thursday shows knives, a cell phone, black gloves, black masks, laptops, and dark colored clothes and shoes were found at Bryan Kohberger’s parent’s Pennsylvania home where he was arrested.

Criminology books and notebooks were also seized - along with a shop-vac, medical records, and school related paperwork.

28-year-old Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

