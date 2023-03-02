Idaho joins Texas in waterways lawsuit against the Biden Administration

The lawsuit, originally filed in southern Texas’ federal courts on Jan. 18, was amended to include Idaho on Monday.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Waterway Protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights.

In it, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador contend that a new interpretation of a Clean Water Act rule is too vague, oversteps the bounds of federal authority and puts the liberties of states and private property owners at risk. The federal rule was finalized by President Joe Biden’s Administration in December.

It defines which “waters of the United States” — often called “WOTUS” — qualify for protection under the Clean Water Act.

The change repeals a Trump-era rule and expands some water pollution protections to thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways.

24 states joined in a lawsuit filed in North Dakota’s federal courts earlier this month, making largely the same arguments against the WOTUS rule as those being made in the Texas case.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

