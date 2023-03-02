Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household

Opponents of the bill called the voter guide an expansion of government and unnecessary expense.
Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household
Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a 'voters guide' for every household
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho senate voted to pass a bill on Wednesday that calls for the Idaho Secretary of State to create and mail a free, informational voter guide to every Idaho household before state primary and general elections.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane brought Senate Bill 1078 forward as a way to expand upon - and replace the current voter’s pamphlet mailed to Idahoans.

McGrane estimated the cost of offering the new voter guide would be $750,000 to cover design, production and sending the voter guide out.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, sponsored the voter guide bill on the senate floor and said it would increase awareness about candidates and issues and increase transparency surrounding elections.

Opponents of the bill called the voter guide an expansion of government and unnecessary expense.

Herndon went further, saying he opposes the voter guides because they would provide information to Idahoans about primary elections.

Senate Bill 1078 heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

If the bill passes, it will go to Gov. Brad Little for final consideration.

