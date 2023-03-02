Idaho State Police is seeking the public’s help after body found along I-84 in Canyon County

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a death that occurred early Wednesday morning in Canyon County.

Just before 6 a.m. troopers located an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 84 near milepost 26.

About a half mile from the vehicle, troopers were dispatched to a deceased man in the westbound lanes.

It was later determined that he was the owner of the abandoned vehicle.

ISP is asking anyone who may have been on the interstate - or who has information that could help the investigation - to contact the Regional Communications Center at 208-846-7500.

