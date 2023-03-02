REGION 18 TOURNAMENT: CSI strictly focused on beating Snow for the fourth time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region 18 (Scenic West Conference) men’s basketball tournament begins in Twin Falls Thursday.

No. 1 CSI, 29-0 on the season, is the top seed and will host four-seed Snow in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles have beaten the Badgers three times this season. Snow, however, played CSI tough in the two games in Ephraim, Utah.

Salt Lake and Utah State-Eastern battle in the other semifinal at 5 p.m., also at CSI.

The winner of each game will play for the conference title Friday at 6 p.m.

