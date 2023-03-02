REGION 18 TOURNAMENT: CSI strictly focused on beating Snow for the fourth time

The Golden Eagles host the Badgers Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles host the Badgers Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region 18 (Scenic West Conference) men’s basketball tournament begins in Twin Falls Thursday.

No. 1 CSI, 29-0 on the season, is the top seed and will host four-seed Snow in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles have beaten the Badgers three times this season. Snow, however, played CSI tough in the two games in Ephraim, Utah.

Salt Lake and Utah State-Eastern battle in the other semifinal at 5 p.m., also at CSI.

The winner of each game will play for the conference title Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

Unplayable conditions and inclement weather forced the cancelation
CSI baseball series against Utah State-Eastern canceled
Two wrestlers and two softball players signed with colleges Tuesday
Four Filer athletes will compete at the next level
Two wrestlers and two softball players signed with colleges Tuesday
Four Filer athletes will compete at the next level
The Golden Eagles host the Badgers Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
REGION 18 TOURNAMENT: CSI strictly focused on beating Snow for the fourth time