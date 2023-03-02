Richfield dreams about bringing first-ever boys basketball state title home

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a tough road, but the Richfield boys basketball team will compete for a state title this week.

The Tigers survived two overtime games and climbed out of the loser’s bracket to win the tough 1A DII Sawtooth Conference last week.

After being a two-seed in their own conference tournament, MaxPreps has Richfield (21-4) as the No. 1 seed in the 1A DII state tournament.

2023 Boys 1A DII Real Dairy Shootout Bracket pic.twitter.com/NaY9x556hY — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) February 26, 2023

The Tigers have never won a boys basketball state championship.

They open tournament play against (8) Clark Fork Thursday at 7 p.m. over at Caldwell High School.

