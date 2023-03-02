Roof collapses, trapping those inside Lava Hot Springs restaurant

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman is recovering from her injuries after a roof collapsed at a restaurant in Lava Hot Springs.

Bannock County deputies were dispatched to the Blue Moon Bar and Grill Wednesday afternoon where first responders rescued two people that were trapped inside.

A woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for minor injuries.

Out of safety, crews evacuated residents of apartments adjacent to the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.

