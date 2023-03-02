Roof collapses, trapping those inside Lava Hot Springs restaurant

A woman was transported to Portneuf Medical Center
A woman is recovering from her injuries after a roof collapsed at a restaurant in Lava Hot...
A woman is recovering from her injuries after a roof collapsed at a restaurant in Lava Hot Springs.(Bannock County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman is recovering from her injuries after a roof collapsed at a restaurant in Lava Hot Springs.

Bannock County deputies were dispatched to the Blue Moon Bar and Grill Wednesday afternoon where first responders rescued two people that were trapped inside.

A woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for minor injuries.

Out of safety, crews evacuated residents of apartments adjacent to the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {3/1/2023}
A push to designate rural EMS as essential is moving forward in the statehouse
A push to designate rural EMS as essential is moving forward in the statehouse
Twin Falls P.D. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’, a chance to interact with the community in a special...
Twin Falls P.D. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’, a chance to interact with the community in a special way
A boon to CSI, a boost for Twin Falls - Region 18 basketball tournament starts on Thursday
A boon to CSI, a boost for Twin Falls - Region 18 basketball tournament starts on Thursday