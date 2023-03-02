Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection on Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, March 6th, the water level above Idaho Power’s Twin Falls dam and power plant will be lowered for a routine inspection of the dam.

The water level will drop about 18 inches below its normal level, meaning the boat ramp at Twin Falls Park will be closed during the inspection.

Because the water level changes will be gradual, downstream users should not notice a significant impact.

Idaho Power always encourages those recreating in or around the water to use caution and wear Coast Guard-approved life vests.

Signs will be posted at the park alerting visitors. The reservoir will gradually be refilled overnight.

