Warm Springs Avalanche Update: Portions of ‘vehicle access’ opened, crews still working to clear snow

The Blaine County Bridge and Road Crew is working to clear the road but must move carefully due to safety concerns.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An avalanche that was reported on Warm Springs Road between Gates Road and Jane Lane in Ketchum early Wednesday morning has been partially cleared.

Currently both lanes of Warm Springs Road are still blocked from the end of the pavement. But you can now get to the upper and lower parking lots.

No injuries were reported.

The Blaine County Bridge and Road Crew is working to clear the road but must move carefully due to safety concerns.

So, at this time the road is still closed.

Officials are requesting that everyone avoid the area.

