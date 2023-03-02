Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman

Latest News

Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household
Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped...
2 young children killed in house fire, officials say
Idaho joins Texas in waterways lawsuit against the Biden Administration
Idaho joins Texas in waterways lawsuit against the Biden Administration
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection on Monday
Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection on Monday