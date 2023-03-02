World renowned magician an illusionist ‘Krendl’ coming to Glenns Ferry Theatre

His show will be Friday night at 7:30 at the Glenns Ferry Theatre
Krendl coming to Glenns Ferry.
Krendl coming to Glenns Ferry.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The world renowned magician and illusionist Krendl is coming to Glenns Ferry.

Krendl has traveled all over the world performing for audiences live, and has even appeared on Impractical Jokers.

For his time in Glenns Ferry, he will be performing a special dinner theatre show on Friday night.

On Saturday, he will be doing a workshop for kids age 7 to 14 who are interested in magic.

Krendl says each show he does has a theme and a message, connecting people to something deeper than themselves.

“A lot of what I do always has a message and a motivational component behind it, when you come and experience my performances, in addition to that it is also very interactive, so even out of the gate, before I take the stage the magic is going to happen in everyone’s hands all at the exact same time,” said Krendl.

His show will be Friday night at 7:30 at the Glenns Ferry Theatre.

The workshop is Saturday morning.

For more information, please visit this link.

