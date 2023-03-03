Albuterol shortage could get worse after Illinois production plant is shut down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Albuterol shortage is about to get worse as a plant closure in Illinois cuts out a source of the liquid medicine used by doctors and hospitals to treat asthma and RSV in adults and children.

Health systems have scrambled to get more supplies and figured out workarounds after drug-maker Akorn ceased operations in late February, according to the Food and Drug Administration

Albuterol has been on the national medication shortage list for months, and without action by the Food and Drug Administration, a quick replacement is unlikely to materialize in the near future.

The FDA is reviewing how Akorn’s closure will impact the nationwide supply of all the pharmaceuticals they were producing.

Supply chain issues have dogged health care systems over the past couple of years, including some of the most commonly used medications.

