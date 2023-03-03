Brewerton Perry, Janice Ranae

RUPERT—Our precious wife, amazing mother, loving grandma, and loyal friend, Janice Ranae Brewerton Perry, was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior on March 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Jan was the first born to Bernice Aldro Brewerton and Verna Faye Jolley on February 8, 1940, in Albion, Idaho. They later welcomed her brother, Joe, who became her little sidekick, and the four of them lived on a beautiful cattle ranch nestled in the Albion valley.

When Jan was just nine years old, she lost her sweet momma very suddenly. Her selfless grandma and grandpa Brewerton moved in to care for her and her little brother, Joe. Her father later married Florence, who moved onto the ranch and cared for Jan and Joe like they were her own. She also gained two sweet new sisters, Beverly and Vivian.

Despite the grief of losing her mother, her childhood was filled with great adventures, feeding and milking the cattle, fishing in the creeks and hunting for crawdads. She also enjoyed riding her horse, Bali, bareback through the mountains and picking choke cherries with friends. Her and Bali also made many fun trips into town to hang out with the Perry kids. She envied the Perry family with ten kids and aspired to having a big family of her own someday. Lester Perry was her favorite!

Lester and Jan were childhood friends who later became high school sweethearts and married on November 21, 1958, just after Jan graduated from Declo High School. They lived in a small trailer house in Albion where their first child was born. Later, they purchased a two-acre farm in Heyburn that they called home for many years, adding seven more kids making us the “Big Perry family”. Her foundation was anchored in principles of hard work, self reliance, integrity and a love for others.

Being a mother of eight children was not easy. Motherhood was her greatest joy and challenge. In spite of the ups and downs of family life, Jan and Lester thrived while raising their children. They worked tirelessly, teaching the importance of hard work, self sufficiency and perseverance. They grew a beautiful vegetable garden that could have fed the neighborhood, canning and storing their bountiful harvest and raising animals of all kinds, becoming the neighborhood 4-H leaders. She was known for her hard work and devotion to her family, sacrificing so much for their happiness by working night shifts in the harvest at the sugar factory and driving beet truck by day with a pregnant belly and a couple of kids bouncing in the seat next to her.

When all the children left home the family came together and helped these 60-year-old empty nesters build a cabin in the mountains of Yost among the pines. Mom continued her love for growing flowers and herbs and replaced the need to care for her children by adopting all the birds, chipmunks, squirrels and so many kitties.

Living on a mountain became difficult for mom and they decided to return to the Magic Valley, moving into a little house in Rupert. Mom loved being closer to family and doted on her 29 grandkids by spending hours crocheting them hats, scrubbies, and so much more. She also shared her talents by crocheting hats for the humanitarian center, sending them all over the world.

Moms enduring legacy are the principles she left behind that radiate in the hearts of her big spirited family. Our darling wife and mother was a strong fighter throughout her life and exemplified that even during her final days, where the family gathered around her and honored and cared for her like the queen that she is.

This angel is survived by her husband, Lester Perry; and seven children, Kevin Perry, Becky Mallory (Kelly Adams), JoNae Pruett (Calvin Pruett), Julie Neibaur (Ira Neibaur), Jason Perry (Michelle Perry), Jayla Campbell (Cody Campbell), and Dalan Perry (Kari Perry); 29 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Perry; her parents; two grandchildren; and many other loved ones, who were there waiting for her with open arms.

The funeral will be held at 2p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

