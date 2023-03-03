CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium - Food: Farming, Famine, and the Future

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 15th annual College of Southern Idaho Social Science and Humanities Symposium will examine the central role food has played in shaping history and the world we live in today.

Sessions will focus on the political economics of food production and distribution as well as social and cultural developments related to eating, famine, and food shortages.

Speakers include scholars, members of the agricultural community, and leaders concerned about hunger in our community and the world.

The symposium will run from March 9th and 10th at the Herrett Center’s Rick Allen Room.

The cost is $75 and lunch and light breakfast will be provided.

For more information, Click Here.

