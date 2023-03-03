East Idaho Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell trials

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kaitlyn Hart with East Idaho News reported today that Judge Boyce has said he will sever the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trials.

There was a status hearing in Fremont County Thursday morning, to deliberate the amount of time the defense would need to review new evidence they have received from the prosecution.

DNA evidence that reportedly came directly from a crime scene and it’s indicative of unknown persons that could further be identified through additional testing.

According to Judge Boyce. “Isn’t the best remedy here to allow time for testing, so we don’t have to delve into speculation about what all of this evidence is?”

Judge Boyce deliberated after hearing arguments from both sides - saying that, “Circumstances can arise, and the court has to take into consideration whether or not going forward with a joint trial, in this case, can impair the due process rights of the defendants.”

ast Idaho News reports that Judge Boyce has elected to sever the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trials, vacating the April 3, trial date set for Chad Daybell.

Lori’s trial date is still set for April 3rd as of now.

