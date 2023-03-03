East Idaho Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell trials

There was a status hearing in Fremont County Thursday morning, to deliberate the amount of time the defense would need to review new evidence they have received from the prosecution.
East Idaho Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell trials
East Idaho Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell trials(AP/Arizona's Family)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kaitlyn Hart with East Idaho News reported today that Judge Boyce has said he will sever the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trials.

There was a status hearing in Fremont County Thursday morning, to deliberate the amount of time the defense would need to review new evidence they have received from the prosecution.

DNA evidence that reportedly came directly from a crime scene and it’s indicative of unknown persons that could further be identified through additional testing.

According to Judge Boyce. “Isn’t the best remedy here to allow time for testing, so we don’t have to delve into speculation about what all of this evidence is?”

Judge Boyce deliberated after hearing arguments from both sides - saying that, “Circumstances can arise, and the court has to take into consideration whether or not going forward with a joint trial, in this case, can impair the due process rights of the defendants.”

ast Idaho News reports that Judge Boyce has elected to sever the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trials, vacating the April 3, trial date set for Chad Daybell.

Lori’s trial date is still set for April 3rd as of now.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management extends comment period for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Bureau of Land Management extends comment period for Lava Ridge Wind Project
Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household
Idaho Senate passes legislation that could provide a ‘voters guide’ for every household
Idaho joins Texas in waterways lawsuit against the Biden Administration
Idaho joins Texas in waterways lawsuit against the Biden Administration
Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection on Monday
Twin Falls Reservoir to be lowered for dam inspection on Monday