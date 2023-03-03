Fit and Well Idaho: Social Worker Awareness Month

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — March is the month to recognize social workers, bringing awareness to the importance of the profession.

Social workers are responsible for connecting people to resources in the community.

Social workers can support people emotionally or financially.

Mike Milligan, who is a social worker for home care and hospice, helps families navigate through the process when a family member gets placed on hospice care.

He says, while the job is difficult at times, it is also incredibly rewarding.

“If it’s something that they are just suddenly dealing with and it might be limiting to their lives, then social work might be an immediate component of assisting them and adjusting to that illness and then finding a way to manage it over the course of time,” said Mike Milligan.

Social workers also help children who are diagnosed with cancer and their families, they can help people dealing with mental health crisis, or help people recovering from a major surgery have the services they need.

