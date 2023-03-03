Idaho DMV is making updating your driver’s license a little easier, launching e-notifications

A DMV administrator said this allows customers to choose what works best for them, and it can help save on paper and postage.
Idaho DMV is making updating your driver’s license a little easier, launching e-notifications
Idaho DMV is making updating your driver’s license a little easier, launching e-notifications(KMVT-NEWS)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for you to get your driver’s license renewal reminders.

People can now sign up for e-notifications from the Idaho DMV. The notifications will launch in May, but customers can enroll now.

A DMV administrator said this allows customers to choose what works best for them, and it can help save on paper and postage.

They also said customers that opt-in will get near real-time updates when there is a change in their driver’s status instead of having to wait to get a notice in the mail.

For a link on where to sign up, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Latest News

Local woman says she’s seeing an increase of coyotes near Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls
Local woman says she’s seeing an increase of coyotes near Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls
Krendl the magician and illusionist on Rise and Shine
Krendl the magician and illusionist on Rise and Shine
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI hosting 15th annual Social Science & Humanities Symposium
Live on Rise and Shine: CSI hosting 15th annual Social Science & Humanities Symposium
Thursday evening's online weather update {3/2/2023}