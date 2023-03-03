Idaho DMV is making updating your driver’s license a little easier, launching e-notifications

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for you to get your driver’s license renewal reminders.

People can now sign up for e-notifications from the Idaho DMV. The notifications will launch in May, but customers can enroll now.

A DMV administrator said this allows customers to choose what works best for them, and it can help save on paper and postage.

They also said customers that opt-in will get near real-time updates when there is a change in their driver’s status instead of having to wait to get a notice in the mail.

For a link on where to sign up, Click Here.

