IRS issues warning regarding ‘tax scams’ circulating on social media

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Internal Revenue Service issued a consumer alert on Friday to warn taxpayers of new scams that urges tax filers to use wage information on a tax return to claim false credits in hopes of getting a big refund.

One scheme, which is circulating on social media, encourages people to use tax software to manually fill out form W-2, wage and tax statement, and include false income information.

In this W-2 scheme, scam artists suggest people make up large income and withhold figures as well as the employer it is coming from.

Scam artists then instruct people to file the bogus tax return electronically in hopes of getting a substantial refund – sometimes as much as five figures – due to the large amount of withholding.

The IRS along with the Security Summit Partners in the tax industry, and the states, are actively watching for this scheme and others.

With National Consumer Protection Week starting Monday, the IRS and Summit Partners warn people not to fall for these scams.

