Korth, Brian Don

PAUL—Brian Don Korth, 65, passed away surrounded by his family on February 28, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born to Don Robert and Lena Mae (Muehlfeit) Korth on November 7, 1957, in Spokane, Washington. He grew up on his family farm in Mapleton, Utah, where he helped his father cultivate crops, raise Angus, and break Appaloosas.

After graduating from high school in Springville, Utah, he served a mission in Germany for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which he was a devout member, and enjoyed fulfilling various callings throughout his life.

After his mission, Brian obtained a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and a master’s degree from University of Nebraska. He enjoyed a successful career in banking and loved developing close relationships with his colleagues, clients, and acquaintances.

Brian cherished his family above all. He loved traveling and kayaking with his wife, playing with his grandchildren, and spending quality time with his children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lena Mae and Don Korth, along with his parents-in-law, Audra and Richard Koplin. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Korth, of 37 years. He is fondly remembered by his four children — Jessica Woodward (Eric), Thomas Korth (Lauren), Benjamin Korth (Kaitlynn), and Camilla Wood (Daniel) — and eight beautiful grandchildren.

Special thanks go to all who have shown love and support to the Korth family at this time.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Lorin P. Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Grant Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

