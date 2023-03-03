Local woman says she’s seeing an increase of coyotes near Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A KMVT viewer emailed us recently about coyotes following her and her dogs, near Auger Falls Park earlier this week.

Ann Wardwell has been going to Auger Falls Park for the past six years, along with her dogs.

She says, occasionally she’ll hear coyotes on the other side of Rock Creek. She also says it’s a rare occurrence, but it has been an ongoing issue since 2022.

Wardell says she constantly has to yell and scream to scare off the coyotes.

After we received Wardell’s email, we asked the Idaho Department of Fish and Game what recommendations they offer if you do encounter a wild animal like a coyote.

“Potentially carry bear spray with you, although it’s normally for bears right? - it works in any situation you may be encountering, aggressive or confrontational wildlife. So, if people are feeling like that’s a tactic they need to utilize it then we recommend you carry bear spray. But otherwise, we recommend you recreate with your dogs on a leash,” said Kayla Brauer, from Idaho Fish and Game.

Wardell was happy after she reached out to us at KMVT - and was pleased with the phone call from the Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.