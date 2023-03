RECAP: Boys basketball state tournament day one

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Richfield and Castleford are the only Magic Valley boys basketball teams left with a shot at a state championship.

Thursday was day one of the boys basketball state tournament.

4A SCORES

(3) Blackfoot 54, (6) Minico 46

Minico and Kimberly lose in afternoon games

(4) Skyview 48, (5) Twin Falls 28

3A SCORES

(2) Sugar-Salem 57, (7) Kimberly 42

(1) Bonners Ferry 77, (8) Buhl 58

2A SCORES

(1) Melba 78, (8) Declo 46

1A DI SCORES

(4) Castleford 51, (5) Carey 49 F/OT

1A DII SCORES

(1) Richfield 67, (8) Clark Fork 38

