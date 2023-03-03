Region IV ‘Brownfield Revitalization Project’ helping with property contamination

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All over Southern Idaho are Brownfield Properties, which are buildings that are abandoned or underutilized and are suspected to have some sort of environmental contamination, often making them risky investments.

But now, the brownfield revitalization program of South Central Idaho can help.

People who are interested in a certain property but suspect it may be contaminated can apply through Region IV Development and they will help you with an environmental assessment before you commit to opening your business there, or even buying the property at all.

The assessment is done through the environmental protection agency, and they will discover if there is any asbestos, lead paint, or improperly stored chemicals.

“We have selected an environmental, a qualified environmental professional, it’s an engineering firm, who specializes in environmental testing, they do the phase one’s it’s really a historical look, they walk the site, they dive into historical records to find out historical uses of the property and surrounding properties,” said Dr. Michele McFarlane, with Region IV Development.

If there is any contaminations suspected, they will help you through the removal process.

The goal is to remove any barriers any city, county, or individual may have for a potential business or even a residential home.

“It’s really to help businesses and land owners revitalize properties that have already been developed and ultimately the goal of brownfield revitalization is to curb some of our urban sprawl and help preserve green spaces,” said McFarlane.

All 8 southern Idaho counties and Elmore County are eligible for this program.

To apply, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.