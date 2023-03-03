Salute to Idaho Agriculture: ProStar Robotics

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho has several robotic dairies in the region, and we’re about to get one more.

ProStar Robotics is part of existing dairy farm in Declo in December of 2022. They’re currently in the process of building a new facility behind the existing dairy. When it’s complete it will house several hundred cows in a year-round climate-controlled environment.

“This facility in Declo, Idaho is set up for 360 cows and will have six milking robots, six manure sucking robots and one feed pusher,” said Kelby Nelson – GM of ProStar Robotics.

Robotics allow the cows to have as little handling as possible. They can even screen for illness, feed the livestock, and clean up after them.

“The robots will automatically sort your cows out if the criteria you put into the computer is met - and it allows you to better manage your own time as well as your employees,” said Nelson.

This is the company’s fourth farm and expects to open in the near future.

