Salute to Idaho Agriculture: ProStar Robotics

This is the company’s fourth farm and expects to open in the near future.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho has several robotic dairies in the region, and we’re about to get one more.

ProStar Robotics is part of existing dairy farm in Declo in December of 2022. They’re currently in the process of building a new facility behind the existing dairy. When it’s complete it will house several hundred cows in a year-round climate-controlled environment.

“This facility in Declo, Idaho is set up for 360 cows and will have six milking robots, six manure sucking robots and one feed pusher,” said Kelby Nelson – GM of ProStar Robotics.

Robotics allow the cows to have as little handling as possible. They can even screen for illness, feed the livestock, and clean up after them.

“The robots will automatically sort your cows out if the criteria you put into the computer is met - and it allows you to better manage your own time as well as your employees,” said Nelson.

This is the company’s fourth farm and expects to open in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Murray, Stan Jan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gustavson, Angelene M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Towne, Deloris E.
William Claiborn was born July 13, 1922 to Jack D. Claiborn and Emily Wall Claiborn in Twin...
Claiborn, William