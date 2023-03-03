KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time this week, an avalanche has blocked a portion of Warm Springs Road in Ketchum.

The avalanche occurred near the 1000 block of West Warm Springs Road Friday morning, about eight miles west of Wednesday’s avalanche.

The road was completely closed at the Tar Paper Shack to the west.

The Blaine County Road and Bridge Crew worked throughout the day to clear the blockage and as of 3 p.m. on Friday - West Warm Springs Road was re-opened for travel

Second avalanche this week closes portions of Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, crews quick to clear the way (KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.