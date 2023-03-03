Snow hands CSI first loss of season; Golden Eagles now wait for National Tourney at-large
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is undefeated no more.
In a Region 18 tournament semifinal Thursday, four-seed Snow hit 15 3-pointers and weathered a Golden Eagle comeback to move to Friday’s championship game.
CSI is now 29-1 on the season.
(4) Snow 84, (1) CSI 75
The Golden Eagles will now wait for an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament. As the number one team in the nation for the last couple of months, CSI should get a top seed.
