Snow hands CSI first loss of season; Golden Eagles now wait for National Tourney at-large

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is undefeated no more.

In a Region 18 tournament semifinal Thursday, four-seed Snow hit 15 3-pointers and weathered a Golden Eagle comeback to move to Friday’s championship game.

(4) Snow 84, (1) CSI 75

The Golden Eagles will now wait for an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament. As the number one team in the nation for the last couple of months, CSI should get a top seed.

