Gov. Little orders flags at half staff, due to the passing of former Idaho Governor Phil Batt

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Governor Brad Little has ordered the lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to honor former Idaho Governor Phil Batt, who passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, on his 96th birthday.

In statement Gov. Little said:

“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.

It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends.”

Batt initially ran for governor in 1982 and was defeated in a tight race by incumbent John Evans, who was Democrat. Batt eventually served as Idaho’s 29th Governor from 1995 to 1999. The Republican surprisingly only served one term and was succeeded by Dirk Kempthorne, Idaho’s U.S. Senator at the time. During his time in office, future Idaho Governor Butch Otter served as his lieutenant governor.

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke issued the following statement on the passing of the former Idaho Governor:

“Governor Phil Batt was the embodiment of a dedicated public servant. A man of fairness and decency, Gov. Batt served our community with a commitment to protect our lands, fight for human rights, and ensure fiscal responsibility. While his time in office predated my own, Gov. Batt was there when my political career first began; he appointed me to a federal task force that worked to keep Idaho a viable and influential voice in the lands process to uphold the beauty and wonders of our great state.

Sarah and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Batt also served as Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor from 1979-1983, and the Chair of the Idaho Republican Party from 1991-1993. Additionally he served as the president pro tempore in the Idaho Senate from 1976-1978.

In Washington D.C. U.S. Senator Mike Crapo celebrated the life of Batt and issued the following statement on the news of his passing:

“Idaho Governor Phil Batt will be remembered as a strong and thoughtful leader, dedicated to the people of Idaho and advancing human rights in the state. His longstanding friendship and mentorship to me helped guide my professional and personal life. Back in 1981, I was asked and agreed to serve as the co-chair of the Bonneville County campaign for Phil Batt when he began his first run for governor. And I have learned much from him over these last four decades. As Idahoans remember him, much will be said about his legacy to Idaho and the debt of gratitude that we owe to him. His was a life well-lived, and he will have my unending admiration and respect. My prayers are with his wife, Francee, his family and all who were impacted by his great leadership in the state of Idaho.”

The Wilder native graduated from the University of Idaho where he studied chemical engineering, and he also served in the United States Air Force during World War II.

The Governor Little’s Office said flags at all state buildings and facilities will remain lowered until his day of interment, which will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the body of former Idaho Governor Batt will lie in state at the Capitol, and additional details will be provided from the Governor Little’s Office to inform the public how they can pay their respects.

