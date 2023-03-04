Man charged with murder in connection to disappearance of Dylan Rounds

BOX ELDER COUNY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The man who lived near a Box Elder County teen that went missing, has been charged with his murder.

James Brenner, 59, originally of North Dakota, faces aggravated murder and desecration of a human body in connection to the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. Rounds, 19, has some Idaho ties, as he actually spent some time in Hazelton before eventually moving to Utah.

Brenner was charged in First District Court by the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Rounds’ boots were found in the search and it was discovered that one boot had a blood stain that DNA analysis confirmed belonged to Rounds, in addition to DNA belonging to Brenner.

The probable cause affidavit reveals cell phone footage showed movements on the day of Rounds’ disappearance on a property in Lucin. Officials determined Brenner was squatting at a nearby trailer. Phone data showed that the last signal from the Rounds’ phone was at the Lucin pond. That led to the discovery of the victim’s phone.

According to court documents, a digital forensic download of the phone was conducted. Investigators found a time-lapse video with a time stamp taken when Rounds disappeared. The video showed Brenner with blood stains on his arms and shirt as he is cleaning a gun. His shirt was analyzed and Rounds’ DNA was found on the shirt.

Brenner was charged back in June 2022 under a federal weapons offense.

Rounds was reported missing on May 30, 2022. His remains have not been found.

Based on the evidence, investigators believe Brenner is the only suspect.

