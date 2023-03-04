Richfield dominates Watersprings to advance to 1A DII state championship game

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Richfield boys basketball team has a chance to win their first-ever state title Saturday.

The Tigers cruised past Watersprings in a 1A DII semifinal Friday.

(1) Richfield 65, (4) Watersprings 40

Luke Dalton led Richfield with 21 points. Kobyn Benzeval added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.

Richfield will play Kendrick Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for the 1A DII state championship. The game starts at 9:30 a.m.

1A DI SEMIFINAL

(1) Lapwai 64, (4) Castleford 43

Castleford will play Grace in the third-place game Saturday at noon over at Vallivue High School.

CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES

4A

(6) Minico 61, (7) Bishop Kelly 58

(5) Twin Falls 40, (8) Lakeland 38

Minico and Twin Falls play in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.

3A

(8) Buhl 57, (5) Homedale 56

(6) Fruitland 61, (7) Kimberly 56

Buhl will play Fruitland in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Meridian High School.

2A

(5) Ririe 60, (8) Declo 40

1A DI

(5) Carey 57, (8) Liberty Charter 41

Carey plays Potlatch in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. over at Vallivue High School.

