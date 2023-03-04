WATCH: Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho

The moose had come down between the group on their sleds shortly before this attack was caught on camera.
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PALISADES RESERVOIR, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of snowmobilers had a close encounter with a moose in eastern Idaho.

Jeremiah Bigelow and his family went snowmobiling next to the Palisades Reservoir when a moose attacked his brother.

The brothers thought the moose might continue to walk on by. Instead, the moose started to make charge for the one brother before turning and charging towards his brother.

He tried to stand tall to scare the moose away, but it was not fooled and could have taken him out if had stayed on the snowmobile.

“The moose was going to charge no matter what - what we should have done is got in our sled and turn around.... My brother should have given it more space - just give it space to do its own thing. It just happened really fast,” said Bigelow.

The moose and Jeremiah’s brother were not hurt in any way. The snowmobile took a beating, but was shortly fixed after.

