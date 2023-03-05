Avalanche closes down Warm Springs Road, again

file
file(The Sierra Avalanche Center)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Avalanche warnings are in effects for parts of the Wood River Valley, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

For the third time in a week an avalanche has occurred at Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s.

Warm Springs Avalanche Update: Portions of ‘vehicle access’ opened, crews still working to clear snow

The avalanche is about 1/2 mile before the hot springs at West Warm Springs Road. The road is fully blocked, and as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday the area is closed to road and foot traffic. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s reports indicate that no one is trapped and no structures are impacted. Road and bridge crews are responding.

Blaine County officials are urging residents and visitors to please avoid the area.

Additionally, the Blaine County Sheriff’s said an avalanche has been reported on Colorado Gulch Road near Della Mountain Road in Hailey.

Officials are advising travelers to please avoid the area.

A winter storm warning was in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, for Blaine County, The area was expecting snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. The area was also expecting gusting winds as high as 35 mph at times.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
(UPDATE) TFPD have located missing woman
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Latest News

former Idaho Governor Phil Batt
Gov. Little orders flags at half staff, due to the passing of former Idaho Governor Phil Batt
Missing Utah man
Man charged with murder in connection to disappearance of Dylan Rounds
Friday evening's online weather update {3/3/2023}
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho
Moose charges snowmobile in eastern Idaho