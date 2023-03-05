Avalanche closes down Warm Springs Road, again

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Avalanche warnings are in effects for parts of the Wood River Valley, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

For the third time in a week an avalanche has occurred at Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s.

The avalanche is about 1/2 mile before the hot springs at West Warm Springs Road. The road is fully blocked, and as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday the area is closed to road and foot traffic. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s reports indicate that no one is trapped and no structures are impacted. Road and bridge crews are responding.

Blaine County officials are urging residents and visitors to please avoid the area.

Additionally, the Blaine County Sheriff’s said an avalanche has been reported on Colorado Gulch Road near Della Mountain Road in Hailey.

Officials are advising travelers to please avoid the area.

A winter storm warning was in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, for Blaine County, The area was expecting snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. The area was also expecting gusting winds as high as 35 mph at times.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.