Richfield’s comeback effort falls just short in 1A DII title game

After trailing by 12 at the half, Richfield falls to Kendrick 59-57
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top-seeded Richfield Tigers fell to the Kendrick Tigers in the 1A DII state title game 59-57.

Luke Dalton led all scorers with 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman Nathan Tweit led Kendrick with 20 points.

