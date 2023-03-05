Richfield’s comeback effort falls just short in 1A DII title game

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top-seeded Richfield Tigers fell to the Kendrick Tigers in the 1A DII state title game 59-57.

Luke Dalton led all scorers with 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman Nathan Tweit led Kendrick with 20 points.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.