Fish and Game is making sure local waterways are sufficiently stocked for Idaho anglers

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s that time of the year again, the time when Idaho Fish and Game stock our local ponds with trout from Hagerman to Niagara Springs.

Connor McClure from Idaho Fish and Game says his agency is constantly stocking fish statewide.

He also says, some of those locations including Hagerman, Crystal Springs, and Niagara Springs, have already been stocked.

More locations will be stocked over the next few weeks.

“In our region specifically, a lot of these ponds that are stocked, are stocked with rainbow trout. There are a lot of rainbows that are grown right here in the region, so the fish are grown here in the region, and they are stocked in the region as well, some go out of the region, but a lot of them stay in the region,” said Connor McClure, Idaho Fish and Game

Stocked fish include fry, fingerlings, and catchable sized fish from 18 species and 16 strains.

Most of the resident hatchery fish released are rainbow trout and kokanee salmon.

OTHER STOCKING TIMES:

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 6-10 - 880

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 6-10 - 880

Blair Trail Fishing Pond - March 6-10 - 2,000

Freedom Park Pond - March 6-10 - 500

Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond - March 6-10 - 450

Cedar Creek Reservoir - March 6-10 - 2,000

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 - March 6-10 - 450

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 - March 6-10 - 350

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 - March 6-10 - 350

Crystal Springs Lake - March 13-17 - 300

Niagara Springs - March 13-17 - 250

Gavers Lagoon - March 13-17 - 1,425

Salmon Falls Creek - March 13-17 - 450

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 13-17 - 880

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 13-17 - 880

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 20-24 - 875

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 20-24 - 875

Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond - March 20-24 - 450

Freedom Park Pond - March 20-24 - 500

Crystal Springs Lake - March 27-31 - 300

Niagara Springs - March 27-31 - 250

