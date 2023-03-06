Fish and Game is making sure local waterways are sufficiently stocked for Idaho anglers
Some of those locations including Hagerman, Crystal Springs, and Niagara Springs, have already been stocked.
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s that time of the year again, the time when Idaho Fish and Game stock our local ponds with trout from Hagerman to Niagara Springs.
Connor McClure from Idaho Fish and Game says his agency is constantly stocking fish statewide.
More locations will be stocked over the next few weeks.
“In our region specifically, a lot of these ponds that are stocked, are stocked with rainbow trout. There are a lot of rainbows that are grown right here in the region, so the fish are grown here in the region, and they are stocked in the region as well, some go out of the region, but a lot of them stay in the region,” said Connor McClure, Idaho Fish and Game
Stocked fish include fry, fingerlings, and catchable sized fish from 18 species and 16 strains.
Most of the resident hatchery fish released are rainbow trout and kokanee salmon.
OTHER STOCKING TIMES:
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 6-10 - 880
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 6-10 - 880
Blair Trail Fishing Pond - March 6-10 - 2,000
Freedom Park Pond - March 6-10 - 500
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond - March 6-10 - 450
Cedar Creek Reservoir - March 6-10 - 2,000
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 - March 6-10 - 450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 - March 6-10 - 350
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 - March 6-10 - 350
Crystal Springs Lake - March 13-17 - 300
Niagara Springs - March 13-17 - 250
Gavers Lagoon - March 13-17 - 1,425
Salmon Falls Creek - March 13-17 - 450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 13-17 - 880
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 13-17 - 880
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond - March 20-24 - 875
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 - March 20-24 - 875
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond - March 20-24 - 450
Freedom Park Pond - March 20-24 - 500
Crystal Springs Lake - March 27-31 - 300
Niagara Springs - March 27-31 - 250
