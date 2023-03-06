Idaho DMV to soon allow online CDL renewal

Idaho DMV to soon allow online renewal for Commercial Driver's License
Idaho DMV to soon allow online renewal for Commercial Driver’s License(Dakota News Now)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles will soon expand online license renewals, thanks to the passage of House Bill 9.

Consistent with Governor Little’s Red Tape Reduction Act, the legislation allows people to renew an Idaho commercial driver’s license or CDL online if the driver is eligible, an option already available for many non-CDL drivers.

DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said, “online license renewals are quick and easy, so it just makes sense to extend that convenience to Idaho’s commercial drivers.”

This change will improve customer convenience by assisting the trucking industry in the efficient credentialing of its drivers.

