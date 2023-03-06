ITD prepares for a busy summer of road work; what projects are on the docket?

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather will be warming up soon, that means that road work and construction will be heating up as well.

“It’s dependent on the weather when we start doing these projects, this winter has been pretty heavy, that’s going to affect when we start our next projects, but as soon as it starts getting warm enough, our asphalt plants can be working, you’ll see people out there,” said Justin Smith, the public information officer with the Idaho Transportation Department.

One of the major projects for this summer is completely redoing both the Burley and Heyburn interchanges, both of which were built in the 1960′s.

“That’s old infrastructure, it’s reached the end of design life, ITD has been doing projects like this all over the state, and rather than simply rebuild it the way it is, because of the growth that we’ve seen in Idaho, the plan is to rework the interchange so they are more effective for everyone,” said Smith.

Of course, that will require some lane closures, work zones, and cross overs to complete these two interchange projects.

Smith says as soon as the weather is nice enough, to expect delays.

“What we really want to ask people to do is follow those speed limits, inside the construction areas to keep everybody safe, to keep the workers safe, to keep the drivers safe,” said Smith.

These projects in particular are being funded through Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of the Leading Idaho TECM program, but ITD gets funding from a myriad of areas.

“Funding is pretty intense, you see it from the taxes from fuel, there is other funding sources like the TECM bonding, but also we have federal highways, when you are talking interstates or US highways, often there is federal funding that comes in there too,” said Smith.

Other projects you can expect to see is resurfacing roads, fixing potholes, and work on different bridges and overpasses.

