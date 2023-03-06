Record season for outdoor rink in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Its a record season according to the City of Ketchum.

The Christina Potters Ice Rink has never been open into March, said city officials.

But this year, for the first time, they are doing it.

The City of Ketchum is urging residents and travelers to take advantage of the extended season.

The ice rink is entirely free to the public and has skates available for those who don’t have any.

