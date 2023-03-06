Sawtooth Avalanche Center: 50 slides in the last 48 hours across central Idaho

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the last week, Warm Springs Road in Ketchum has experienced three avalanches.

No real significant damage has been reported, along with no injuries to the residents. But those three slides are not the only avalanches that have hit central Idaho.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, over the last 48 hours, the center has documented at least 50 natural avalanches from Hailey to the Sawtooth and White Cloud Mountains.

Triggered avalanches have increased as well - ranging from small to large.

Most of the larger avalanches were in areas where the wind has added additional weight to recent snow.

According to the Avalanche Center, some of these slides showed the classic signs of a persistent slab, with crowns extending wide and wrapping through terrain features.

Recent small storms built up over weak layers that grew in the January and February droughts.

“February was actually one of the driest Februarys we’ve experienced in the last 40 years, and it was also very cold. So, when you have cold and dry conditions you create weak snow at the surface and then we had some big storms right at the end of February, and the beginning of March, and that overloaded the week snow-pack and caused natural avalanching to occur,” said Ethan Davis - Forecaster for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The three slides along Warm Springs Road last week presented the most immediate danger, due to the fact they happened so closely to populated areas.

Typically, Idaho’s backcountry is the recipient of the most natural avalanches.

But officials from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center say the current conditions apply to almost every corner of central Idaho.

“These avalanches are not way out in the backcountry; they’re happening all over the Wood River Valley. I can see five from my house where I sit right now. We’ve seen at least 50 avalanches in the past two days, and that is pretty abnormal for this time of year,” said Davis.

Officials say that don’t expect avalanche conditions to improve anytime soon, urging residents to remain vigilant in avalanche prone areas.

For more information on the daily forecast issued by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Click Here.

