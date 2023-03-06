Study: Colon cancer rates on the rise

More than half of colon cancers are linked to diet, exercise, and smoking.
Latest recommendations for colon cancer screenings
Latest recommendations for colon cancer screenings
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More colorectal cancer is being picked up at advanced stages and rates are increasing among younger people. That’s according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are now recommending people get a colonoscopy at age 45 down from the previously recommended 50.

St. Luke’s says colon cancer is treatable especially if detected early. One doctor told KMVT they have seen a rise in colon cancer in younger adults as well, as young as 20.

A healthy diet with fruits and vegetables along with exercise can help lower your risk of getting colon cancer.

“Things that are common sense sometimes, in terms of being healthy are the things that in fact help you to lower your risk of getting colon cancer.”

A new report from the American Cancer Society anticipates 153,000 new colorectal cancer cases this year...and about 52,000 deaths.

More than half of colon cancers are linked to diet, exercise, and smoking.

