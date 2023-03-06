Undocumented drivers may soon be able to drive legally in Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill that would provide a restricted driver’s license to all Idaho drivers over the age of sixteen regardless of citizenship status, has cleared a Senate Transportation Committee.

The bill sponsor Sen. Jim Guthrie says the bill will theoretically improve Idaho’s road safety, and ensure more drivers are covered by insurance.

However, the measure does come with some limitations.

Gutherie said that license holders could not vote, nor purchase a gun. And the license could not be used as a legal ID at airports or through international ports of entry.

Applicants would be required to pass a formal driver’s test, provide some form of identification and pay $50 for a license and renew every two years.

However, not everyone is sold on the idea, Jeff Laver with the Idaho Sheriff’s Association testified against the bill, he says immigrants already have the option to obtain a license.

“There’s already a process in place for anyone in our country legally, on a work visa. They can obtain a valid driver’s license through the sheriff’s office,” said Laver. The legislation passed the committee on a roll call vote, it was sent to the senate floor without a recommendation.

It’s expected to get more debate.

