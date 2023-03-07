Annual ‘Women in Motion’ Conference to take place this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual ‘Women in Motion’ conference is slated to take place this Saturday.

The theme this year is ‘From Mess to Message.’

The conference is a chance to bring women together from all different walks of life, to network, learn, and improve themselves.

Wendell Mayor Rebecca Vipperman is one of the keynote speakers, as well as transformational leader Vashan Moore.

Three other presenters will be Melissa Wintrow, Susie Rios, and Kim Brookman.

The theme this year is learning from your failures.

“This year’s theme is from mess to message, so how we can turn what we perceive from a failure into a success story for us,” said Martha Martinez, one of the organizers.

The conference takes place on Saturday from 8:30-3:30 at Fine Arts Center at CSI.

Last year 80 people attended, and tickets must be purchased at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.