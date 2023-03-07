Buhl’s Craner, Canyon Ridge’s Geiger sign with colleges

Damian Craner will play baseball at Dawson Community College
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl baseball player Damian Craner will play his senior season knowing his next step.

Craner, a catcher/infielder with the Indians, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, Monday afternoon.

Last week, Canyon Ridge soccer player Shelby Geiger also made it official with a junior college.

Geiger signed with Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.

