Buhl’s Craner, Canyon Ridge’s Geiger sign with colleges
Damian Craner will play baseball at Dawson Community College
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl baseball player Damian Craner will play his senior season knowing his next step.
Craner, a catcher/infielder with the Indians, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, Monday afternoon.
Last week, Canyon Ridge soccer player Shelby Geiger also made it official with a junior college.
Geiger signed with Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.