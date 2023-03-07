Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A local business in Twin Falls is be ordered to shut down, due to participating in unlicensed lending activities.

According to a press release issued by the Idaho Department of Finance, On December 7, 2022, Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District Court issued a Judgment ordering Velasquez Enterprises, Inc. doing business as Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sales to comply with the Department of Finance’s Default Order to Cease and Desist.

The Department found the business located at 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Ste. D, Twin Falls, ID 83301 had been participating in unlicensed payday, title, and short-term installment lending in violation of the Idaho Credit Code since May 31, 2021.

If you received a loan from Speedy Loans or Cash Now & Auto Sales between May 31, 2021, and present day, you may contact Supervising Examiner Tom Nate at 208-332-8086 for further information.

